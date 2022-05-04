Volleyball: Ndejje pleased with own resilience

Like they they did in their semi-final series, Ndejje Elites had to dig deep to win the finals series. A 3-1 loss to VVC left the university side in a spot of bother.

Thankfully, there were seven days between game one and game two and all that mattered was getting the next win to force a decider. What followed were two 3-1 wins for Ronald Kitosi’s charges and a fifth league title.

“It was by God’s grace because we lost the first game,” Kitosi told Daily Monitor after his side’s victory at the Old Kampala Arena on Sunday.

“The loss opened our eyes and we went back to the drawing board to rectify the errors,” he added. Ndejje played like a wounded lion in the two final games, showing their experience.

At the end of the day, the experience of Jesca Kaidu, Christine Alupo, Belinda Jepkirui and Maureen Mwamula saw the Elites over the line. “We worked on our blocks and it is evident we blocked well in the two games we won. We tried to stop their attacks and that’s why the games became a bit easy,” Kutosi said.

“Luckily, we had seven days of training. We went back and watched the game, saw our mistakes and made adjustments.”

Means a lot

As a rookie coach, the win means a lot to Kitosi and he hopes it becomes a stepping stone in his young coaching career.

“It is a big achievement in my life. This is my first league title as a coach. It has been a fight since we started and I dedicate this to all the ladies who have played their hearts out,” he added.

The Elites won the first trophy on offer after the Covid-19 lockdown by lifting the National Club Championship. It is the first time the side is winning a double in the same season.

Winners of the league and National Club Championship represent the country at the Africa Club Championship and Ndejje already have the ticket.

NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

GAME ONE

VVC 3-1 Ndejje

(25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17)

GAME TWO

Ndejje 3-1 VVC

(25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20)

GAME THREE

Ndejje 3-1 VVC