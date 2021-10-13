Wananchi boss Independence Hockey Open

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Wananchi coach and former Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) president Chris Otim is reaping the rewards of trusting young players.

When he could not call on the experience of the now Europe-based male players like Derrick Akuwa, Innocent Mbabali and Emmanuel Baguma among others, he stuck to giving youngsters like Shafik Byamukama, Christopher Angulu, Jackson Musinguzi, Patrick Asiimwe and Innocent Tumukunde among others.

Even the ladies team has largely survived without Peace Makoha - returned over the weekend, Sarah Ngamita and Winnie Alaro, who left the club in the mid-season transfer window.

Instead there have been more minutes for Faith Achom - to compliment the inconsistent Doreen Mbabazi upfront, Hajirah Namwase, Irene Napendi, Jolly Alimo, Catherine Nakigwe, Naume Makila and a timely return to form from Teopista Anyango and Lucy Aciro.

The reward has been a sixth straight National Hockey League (NHL) title and Independence Cup triumph over the weekend at Lugogo for the women spurred by the brilliance of Doreen Asiimwe and Norah Alum.

The men also defended their Independence trophy and are on course to finish second in the league. Wananchi topped the women’s round robin with seven points and five goals from three games - without conceding any.

And went on to beat Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) 2-0 in the final.

The men, laboured their way through struggling against Makerere University (Mak) Stingers and Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Originals in the groups.

They then defeated KHC Stallions 3-2 on penalties in the semis before beating Rockets 1-0 in the finals.

Rockets had beaten Makerere 4-3 on penalties in the semis.

Independence open

Winners: Wananchi

(both men and women)

MVP

M: Brian Bayule (Mak Stingers)

W: Doreen Asiimwe (Wananchi)