Wananchi ladies eye treble, Weatherhead chase double

Wananchi ladies are on course to complete a historic treble available in local hockey this calendar year.

The side won the National Hockey League (NHL) without dropping a point and more than a fortnight ago sealed the Independence Cup.

Over the weekend, they whitewashed Weatherhead 14-1 on aggregate starting with an emphatic 8-0 win on Saturday to progress to the inaugural Uganda Cup semis and set up a chance to win a treble.

They were quickly joined by Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) whom they beat 2-0 in the Independence Cup final and twice in the league.

DCU started the Uganda Cup semifinal matches by beating Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans 3-2 on Saturday morning and made it an aggregate 6-3 triumph with a 3-1 win on Sunday as they seek to establish themselves as the strongest among the other ladies’ sides in the game.

Double jeopardy

KHC had a third October weekend to forget as their main men’s side KHC Stallions also lost 6-4 on aggregate to league champions Weatherhead in the first of Uganda Cup semis.

KHC started the month by dropping out of league contention following losses to Wananchi and Weatherhead on the same weekend. Then doubled the heartbreak on Independence weekend by losing 3-2 on penalties to Wananchi in the semis.

Weatherhead, meanwhile, are on course for a league and Cup double and will play Independence Cup winners Wananchi, who got into the Uganda Cup finals after their semifinal opponents Weatherhead Historicals pulled out of the tournament.

Score A Tree

Meanwhile, Uganda Baati renewed its now three-year long sponsorship with Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) ahead of the next league season that could start as early as February 2022.

The undisclosed support will, according to UHA president Phillip Wafula, go towards “facilitating and training our match day officials as that is our biggest budget.”

UHA usually have five officials per match, who each get a transport allowance on match day.

The relationship is symbiotic and UHA will “work with National Forestry Authority to establish locations and plant two to 10 trees for every goal scored in the league to promote one of the pillars, environment, which Uganda Baati seeks to promote.”

This project dubbed ‘score a tree’ will be done quarterly.

If UHA were planting 10 trees for every league goal scored this season thus far, they would plant 3,520 trees for the men and 740 for the women..

