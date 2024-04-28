Women’s Day Run raises Shs5m for sanitary pads

At least up to 150 girls in Eastern Uganda will be able to stay in school during their menstrual cycles thanks to the Women’s Day Run that happened on March 8 in Kampala this year.

Proceeds worth Shs5m were - in line with this year’s cause - last Thursday handed over to MercyLine Uganda, an NGO that makes and distributes reusable pads to girls in Buikwe, Iganga and neighbouring areas - as well as trains them to make their own.

Betty Kataike, one of the directors of MercyLine, thanked “the Activated Women for the big support that you’ve given to the girls in the Eastern part of Uganda.

“For sure for now,” she said during the handover at Bush Pig restaurant in Kampala on Thursday, “out of this money, you've been able to support 150 girls.

Reason to move

“We are really humbled, we are so grateful. And we have a reason to move forward.”

Fiona Ssozi, from Activated Women, appreciated all runners, partners Standard Chartered Bank, Nile Breweries and, for their coverage - Nation Media Uganda - for making this year’s cause a success.

“What we have raised will be able to support up to 150 girls for the next three years and this is the same cause we are also running on, next year,” she said.

The Women’s Day Run by Activate Uganda was started to physically activate women and girls into starting to exercise, encouraging them to continue, and pushing them to do more than what they thought possible.

Dispelling myths, misconceptions

“The goal is to have a fun run with relatively short distances to ensure inclusivity and to also allow time for a candid discussion on the truths, myths, misconceptions, rewards, challenges, and practical knowledge concerning a female active lifestyle,” explained Activate Uganda’s Alex Matovu.

The inaugural event was held in Muyenga on March 8 last year and saw 70 girls and women completing distances of 3km, 5km, and 10km.

This year’s event attracted 156 participants, six more than the initial target, who ran or walked 5km, 10km and 16km. Ninety-six (61.5 per cent) of the participants were female.