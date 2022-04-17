Woodball spreads wings to Karamoja

Despite a long list of achievements in its 14 years of existence, woodball did not expect to spread as fast as it has done. Yet it will be offered as the fourth sport in the third edition of the Karamoja Games, an amateur sport organisation that uses sport to bring unity to the Karamoja region.

According to Richard Okot, the chairman of the organising committee woodball has been added to the menu given its simplicity.

“We are really excited to have woodball extended to Karamoja. I think it is a move in the right direction given its low cost and prospect of attracting people of all ages,” Okot said.

For the last two editions, netball, volleyball, athletics and football have been offered to the people of Karamoja.

The Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) has supported the initiative with equipment worth Shs7.m to help the participants compete favourably. The offer includes sets of gates, balls and mallets that will be given to communities.

The UWbF will also offer technical support in the form of training umpires and coaches prior to the tournament.

Shanaz Luwedde, the UWbF second vice president, said expanding to new areas is a key strategy in the development of the sport.

“We are keen on growing woodball from the grassroots and The Karamoja Games offer an appropriate platform to reach the people of Karamoja region,” Luwedde said.

The Karamoja Games address three aspects of regional importance; education, talent search and unity for youths in and out of school.

Woodball has already been a main sport for corporate companies, schools and institutions of higher learning with community approaches announced during the annual general assembly in February.