Eastern Cup to raise Ebonga recovery funds

Shown Love. Ebonga is the captain of the Jinja Hippos.  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Ebonga was called up for the Rugby 7s national team in August but that was not to be; he suffered a career-threatening injury, rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee while training for his club.

Jinja Hippos captain Maxwell Ebonga stormed the local rugby scene last season with scintillating performances that saw him top the top scorers’ chart in the league as he led the Jinja City side to an unprecedented fourth finish.

