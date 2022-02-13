Prime

Odongo: Engineer who juggled school, work and rugby

Brian Odong breaks away from Kenyan players during an Elgon Cup clash.  Photos/John Batanude

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • At the age of 33, Brian Odongo hung up his rugby boots to concentrate on his career as an electrical engineer with the Ministry of Education and Sports. He is regarded by many as one of the best props to have stepped onto the pitch and captained both his club Kobs and the Rugby Cranes. His discipline, knowledge of the game and leadership skills made him stand out in his 20 years of playing the game, writes Emanzi Ndyamuhaki.

Haven’t you retired early?

