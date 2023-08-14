Rams wrapped in Lifeguard era

Sports in the country has struggled to land worthy sponsorship deals and Partnerships. Even those that have been lucky to get the blessing still yearn for resources.

After years of feeding off scraps from here and there, Mulago Rams have found solace in Marie Stopes Uganda who come onboard as sponsors with their Lifeguard condom product.

The development had Rams receive kit and they will also officially be known as the Lifeguard Rams.

This comes as a much needed deal after Rams finished bottom of standings in the last Nile Special Premiership.

Things are definitely bound to change but most importantly, through this partnership, the two parties aim to promote a culture of responsible decision making, emphasizing the importance of protection, both on and off the field.

It even makes more sense that Rams was initially a side of medical practitioners and students.

“Through this partnership, we shall inform the general public that Lifeguard is here to serve. Condom use allows people to take care of themselves while they are having fun,” Dr. Peter Ddungu, Deputy Country Director at Marie Stopes Uganda said reminding the public that Lifeguard Condoms help in preventing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unwanted pregnancies.

Ddungu also highlighted that Rams was an easy choice because of the age bracket keen on rugby.

The rugby fraternity has a young crowd that needs protection to fight sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

His sentiments were echoed by Rams Chairman Peter Lubulwa who said this was a match made in heaven since both parties share the same vision of promoting sexual reproductive health.

“We are primarily a community club with vast members and fans who are sexually active. We believe that if Lifeguard is used in our communities, we can promote sexual reproductive health and curb STDs and unwanted pregnancies,” Lubulwa said.

There is a general feeling that the deal has come with a new lease of life, something that could translate into better results on pitch. Jude Rwakanyaga, the club’s general secretary is adamant better times lie ahead for the club.