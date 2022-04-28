Rugby 7s: Lady Cranes chase own heroics in Tunisia

The Lady Cranes Sevens side quietly jetted out of the country on Tuesday at dawn for the weekend’s Africa Women’s Sevens in Jemmel, Tunisia. This is Charles Onen’s second international tournament as head coach of the side.

Onen, assisted by Kigongo Sebalamu, led the side to a third place finish at the Safari Sevens last November.

The competition had Zimbabwe, Kenya Lionesses I, South Africa’s Titans Academy and Kenya Lionesses II.

While at it, they won two games and lost the same number after being starved of activity through 2019 and 2020 for Covid-19 restrictions. “There are positives we can pick up on while there is also a lot of work with the Africa Cup coming next year,” said Onen then.

The side regrouped in late February at Kyadondo Rugby Club and will arrive in Tunisia a different side from the one to finish third at the Safari 7s.

Their flag off ceremony, graced by Uganda Rugby Union (URU) general secretary Peter Odong and vice president technical Oscar Olaro, had a rare feeling of confidence as Olara talked of achieving both Rugby World Cup and Commonwealth Games qualification.

“We aim to qualify for both competitions as we have prepared well and gone for a good team,” Olaro said.

South Africa, Tunisia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Zambia and Madagascar are the other seven nations to take part in the two-day tournament.





Uganda 24-12 Titans Academy

Uganda 29-5 Zimbabwe

Uganda 0-26 Kenya Lionesses I

Kenya Lionesses II 24-10 Uganda

THE RESULTS AT SAFARI SEVENS