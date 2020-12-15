Rugby club medics trained, attain World Rugby standards

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

With the size and speed of players advancing by the day, rugby players risk suffering severe injuries. Rugby evolves around tackling an opponent head-on and using utter force, which leaves many vulnerable.

One of the best ways of dealing with injuries is having trained medical personnel on each team ready to offer first aid during games, a stance Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has pushed for at every club.

Over the weekend, rugby medics had another opportunity to enhance their skills with a level two clinic in Kampala.

Dr Faith Komagum, a young but experienced medic with Betway Kobs and Rugby Cranes, led the training that attracted several club medics who aspire to work with national teams or at World Rugby tournaments.

“The training gives you competence to do particular skills, especially how to deal with life-threatening situations. It also equips you with knowledge to assess injuries and know how to act adequately,” she told Daily Monitor.

Komagun underwent the same training three years back and has seen the number of medics increase although she admits there is still a gap.

“We still need more medics attending these courses but they have challenges like failure by their clubs to facilitate them. It ranges from transport fees to medical supplies,” she added.

Along with World Rugby medical educator, Leonard Were, Komagun had medics taken through various scenarios under the stewardship of Joseph Kalanzi, another World Rugby medical trainer.

Some of the commonest rugby injuries include concussions, sprains and strains, dislocated shoulders, and slipped discs.



