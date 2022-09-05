Rugby Cranes head to the World Cup unfazed

The Rugby Cranes Sevens head out to Cape Town, South Africa for the Rugby Sevens World Cup today hoping to scale greater heights.

Their last two tournaments, the Commonwealth Games and the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, have seen them enhance their reputation on the global stage but coach Tolbert Onyango thinks they can even put up a better display at the World Cup.

“ We have had 12 high intensity games, gained a lot of experience and learned a lot. We hope it sharpens the squad as we implement what we have learnt,” Onyango told Daily Monitor after the side’s last training session at Kyadondo on Friday, hours before being flagged off by the state Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang.

Uganda open their World Cup campaign against HSBC World Series core side Samoa on Friday like it was four years ago when the Melrose Cup was hosted in San Francisco, USA. Samoa comfortably beat Uganda 45-7 to advance to the next stage. Four years later, a lot has changed with Uganda growing into a much better side although they remain underdogs for the tie. Whoever wins, plays USA in the next round and Uganda are giving themselves a chance to cause an upset.

Onyango has also kept faith in the side that played at the last two tournaments with only Isaac Massanganzira dropping out with an ankle injury he suffered in Chile. The side has also been boosted by the recovery of Desire Ayera who suffered a knee injury against Tonga at the Commonwealth Games. Of the chosen twelve, six will be debuting at the World Cup stage while six return for another taste of the game’s biggest competition with an extra slice of experience. Captain Michael Wokorach is confident in the group. “ This is a young but very talented side that wants to go out there and show the world what Uganda is made of,” he said.



