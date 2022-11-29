Top guns sail to Uganda Cup quarters

The Uganda Cup returned on the scene for the first time in three years over the weekend with a tries galore at eight venues all over the country.

The usual suspects made light work of their opponents with defending champions Kobs, Heathens, Pirates and Mongers all posting more than 40 points to book quarterfinal places.

A 62-0 Heathens result against Boks was the biggest win of the opening round with Santos Senteza, Claude Otema, Nicholas Kato, Tony Okello, Joachim Chisano and Patrick Okello all getting in on the scoring act.

Coach Mohammed Athiyo got a chance of recalling Simon Olet from a long lay off while Tony Okello debuted days Athiyo emphasised the significance of a squad depth.

"Last season we had 18 league games, we shall have 22 plus the Uganda Cup this time. Those are many game and having depth in each department is very Important," he said.

His Pirates counterparts Marvin Odongo and Bobby Musinguzi handed debuts to Alvin Rukundo, Joseph Kansiime, Patrick Matovu, Shadrack Manano and Jeremiah Josenu as the Sea Robbers beat Kyambogo 71-3.