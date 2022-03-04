Uganda to host Africa Men’s 7s

Decision Makers. The officials at the launch in Munyonyo on March 3, 2022. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The Barthes U20 Trophy to be played in Kenya, the Africa Women’s Sevens  and the Rugby Africa Cup in France are the other tournaments lined up on the Rugby Africa Calender this year

The last time Uganda hosted the Africa Sevens Championship in Kampala, the Rugby Cranes defeated Zimbabwe 10-7 to lift the title and went on to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in San Francisco, USA.

