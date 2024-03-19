Ugandan ruggers light up African Game

The ubiquitous word resonating throughout Ghana during the 13th African Games is 'Akwaaba'.

'Akwaaba', a Twi term translating to 'welcome', embodies Ghana's spirit of hospitality, extending warm greetings to all. Whether it's 'mema wo akwaaba' for 'I welcome you' or 'yɛma wo akwaaba' for 'we welcome you', this phrase epitomises the nation's friendliness.

Seamless arrivals

Africa, renowned for its diverse cultures and renowned hospitality, continues to uphold these values, evident from Accra to Kumasi and Cape Coast, the trio hosts of the majority of the games. At Kotoka International Airport, a mere mention of the African Games expedites immigration procedures, swiftly ushering arrivals to the Games Village at the University of Ghana and designated hotels.

For all involved in the Games, 'Akwaaba' resonates. While initial logistical challenges marred some venues, the presence of international delegates spurred improvements daily, breathing life into the Games.

The most welcome sight though for the Ugandan teams already in action is without doubt the two national sevens rugby sides; Rugby Cranes 7s and Lady Cranes 7s that are fresh from Montevideo, Uruguay for the World Rugby HSBC 7s Challeger Series where they raked in commendable sixth and fourth place finishes. Their anticipated contributions are expected to bolster Uganda's medal tally significantly.

12th man role

Even before their official participation, the rugby teams' impact reverberates across the Games. Their unwavering support arguably fueled positive performances for other Ugandan teams, such as handball against the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Under 20 Hippos soccer triumphs over Ghana, Senegal, and South Sudan. At the Achimota Complex, the venue for cricket's debut at the Games, captain Peace Lekuru and her squad cheered the Cricket Cranes to a resounding 72-run victory over perennial rivals Kenya.

The rugby sevens’ tournaments, structured in a round-robin format over two days for women and three days for men, culminate with rankings based on accumulated points. The Ugandan ruggers hope for reciprocated support from their fellow athletes.

Indeed, 'Akwaaba' echoes warmly to the Ugandan rugby contingent in Ghana. At press time, Uganda's national scrabble team secured gold and an individual silver in demonstration sports, awaiting official acknowledgment on the medal standings by the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The Rugby Cranes 7s and the Lady Cranes 7s have been the leading supporters for the other national teams in the fray and will be hoping that they reciprocate that support when they start the business today. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE







13TH AFRICAN GAMES - POINTS TABLE

G S B Total

1. Egypt 91 35 30 156

2. Nigeria 27 22 30 79

3. South Africa 25 29 38 92

4. Algeria 22 30 37 89

5. Tunisia 12 20 29 61

6. Ghana 9 22 15 46

7. Mauritius 7 5 10 22

8. Eritrea 6 2 5 13

9. Morocco 4 7 6 17

10. Madagascar 4 2 7 13

11. Cameroon 2 12 8 22

12. Uganda 2 3 3 8

13. Zimbabwe 2 1 2 5

14. Benin 2 0 0 2

15. Libya 1 11 1 13