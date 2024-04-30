Onduparaka throws hat in crowded promotion battle

Onduparaka flattered with relegation for the entire first round of the betPawa Fufa Big League but are now firmly in the promotion race with four games to go.

The Caterpillars managed to pick up only 17 points from the first round of the league but picked up in the second phase to harvest 21 points from seven wins and two draws out of the last nine matches.

That run continued on Sunday when Bernard Ndifuna fired in the lone winner in the first half as they beat second-placed Lugazi in Arua to stretch their winning run to five games on the bounce.

Ndifuna sneaked in from the back to steal a careless drop ball from Lugazi goalkeeper Fahad Emuran before slotting home the winner.

The result lifted Onduparaka to fifth with 38 points, two behind Lugazi who dropped to third following Kataka’s 1-all draw against Kaaro Karungi.

Onduparaka's assistant head coach Ahmed Borini, who has been the brain behind their rise since arriving in January, says the team is fuelled by self-belief and determination.

"We've tried to build the attitude of the players, and now there's determination and belief among the players and fans that is fuelling our performance," Borini said.

"The recent good run has really given us confidence and motivation to push for promotion and you can see that we're actually able to take on our direct challengers and get points," he added.

Borini is the acting head coach as his superior Ceasar Okhuti concentrates on the field to score goals.

Kataka's draw lifted them to second with 41 points, three behind leaders Police and one ahead of Lugazi and Mbale Heroes who beat Calvary 2-1 in Mbale to return to winning ways.

Downstream, Kyetume boosted their chances of survival with a 4-1 win over Booma in Nakisunga to move to just a point from safety. Nwoya District debutants Young Elephants who were off duty over the weekend are now just a loss away to confirm their relegation.

