A vociferous return for Namboole

Five years on, Namboole stadium rose from its lengthy slumber as Fufa used the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as a guinea pig in a bid to regain rights to host international games.



A near-capacity crowd watched Bul’s 1-0 victory over Vipers and KCCA overcome SC Villa 2-0 in the Kampala derby on Wednesday.



Those results sent Bul to the top on 49 points, a point clear of Kitara with Vipers third and a further two adrift.



Villa (45), Nec (43) and KCCA (42 follow in that order as this promises to be the best league finish in years.



You could sense there was a thirst for the stadium but also this was helped by picking fixtures involving teams in direct confrontation for the league title.



Being a public holiday, the International Labour Day, the public had a lot of free time for many.



However, in the grand scheme of things this day was about points elsewhere following Namboole’s international ban.