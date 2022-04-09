Advantage Blacks Power as Kyetume visit Nyamityobora

The competition for promotion from the Fufa Big League to the Uganda Premier League is very tight and every little detail will count at the end of the final match day.

With three matches left, Kyetume sit on fourth place with 31 points, Kataka on second but they’re only on that position due to a better goal advantage over Maroons. The margins are too small and goals could end up deciding the final fate. That has forced Kyetume’s coach David Mutono to summon his strikers to duty as they face Nyamityobora today in Mbarara.

“We are not going for only a win but want to score as many goals as possible,” Mutono said ahead of today’s clash. “They might be a tricky side at home but our forwards should be able to do the job.” Ezra duo of Kaye and Bida have scored 20 goals for the club.

Nyamityobora are on a wanted list after failing to make their trip to Lira to face Blacks Power two Thursdays ago but Mutono is wary of the threat they can pose to their promotion bid.

Advantaged Blacks

Fufa, on Thursday through their Competitions Disciplinary Panel, applied the rule book and awarded Blacks Power three points and as many goals from that missed fixture taking them from fourth to top of the table. Nyamityobora, was consequently docked three points and three goals and sternly warned against missing another fixture. This is the second time, and only team to benefit from free points and goals.

They received similar goodies last December when Proline, who they face today at Lugogo failed to field the mandatory seventh player for their match to continue in the reverse fixture.

Because of the nature of this season’s fixture alignment, Maroons will sit at home as they watch desperately for any of the other three contenders to slip. Table leaders Kataka head to Ndejje University in a tricky clash with the hosts battling in the relegation scrap.

Fufa Big League