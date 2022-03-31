No room for error in FBL enters decisive lane

There is no more room for error in the Fufa Big League as the teams return to action for the final four matches of the season.

Table leaders Kyetume’s absence today should be reason enough to motivate their fellow challengers Blacks Power, Kataka and Maroons who are all at home.

Blacks Power and Kataka could have boasted of a psychological advantage because they have a game in hand but unfortunately for them and fortunate for their opponents, the game will see the two go head to head against each other.

Kataka, who have not lost at home in two seasons, host Calvary with their head coach Godfrey Awachango aka Toldo buoyant that they will use home advantage to rake results.

“This is a very tough time because the competition is stiff but you have to overcome them to show that you’re the right candidate to play in the Uganda Premier League,” Awachango said of his remaining fixtures.

Home games

“We have to win our home games and put some good performances on the road. That means that we must beat Calvary at home if we’re to achieve our target. They play a different style but we have played them before and know what to do,” he added.

A win could see the Mbale side that sits third with 29 points, hope into second place or the top depending on the outcome of the game between Blacks Power and Nyamityobora in Lira City. Nyamityobora is already relegated.

Maroons, also on 29 points but fourth due to goal difference, will be hosting Kitara at Luzira with a decent result propelling them back into the green spaces. A win for the trio could see them drag Kyetume who have 31 points out of the promotion bracket.

Today’s fixtures – 4pm

Maroons vs. Kitara, Masindi

Luweero Utd vs. Myda, Luweero

Blacks Power vs. Nyamiyobora, Lira

Kataka vs. Calvary, Mbale

Ndejje Uni. vs. Proline, Ndejje