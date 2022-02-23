Akiror plotting Cranes return with move to US amateur league

When Tracy Jones Akiror left Uganda in 2019 for college education and football in the USA, she had just captained Uganda to third place at the prestigious 2018 Cosafa Women Championships in South Africa.

Then, she looked like she would dictate Crested Cranes midfield for years to come. A move to Seminole College in Florida and later Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky would surely enhance her reputation.

But when Crested Cranes returned to South Africa last September, after the adverse hit from Covid-19, Akiror was not summoned despite her teammate in Kentucky Yudaya Nakayenze being called.

“I don’t know why I was not called because no one explained but I am now focused on giving the coaches reasons to bring me back into the team,” Akiror told Daily Monitor after United States Women League side Ann Arbor announced her, in an undisclosed deal, as part of their squad for the 2022 season.

Ann Arbor plays in the top tier of the amateur league. This has 45 teams from six conferences with Ann Arbor coming from the Midwest one.

The goal

“The challenge right now is that I also have to complete school because I want to graduate (in business studies) on time in 2023.

But I will work hard on both ends (school and football) because when I join my new teammates at the end of April, I need to be ready to make an impact in the team,” Akiror, who also expects to use the chance to make a case for a professional stint later, shared.

Her new coach Boyzzz Khumalo is also expecting an instant impact.

Between now and then, the midfielder will continue to play college football as she will have limited time between the end of April and July to convince new Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo to put her in his plans for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The fact that the Fufa Women Super League is ongoing in Uganda, creates more competition for Akiror as it allows Lutalo and his technical bench time to assess and review their options.

Lutalo masterminded a rare win over Ethiopia in the first round of the AWCON qualifiers last October and then got a walkover over the warring Kenya last month to make it to the finals in Morocco in July.

But he still has a lightweight midfield that struggled to impose itself at Cosafa 2022 and in the qualifiers.

THE GRAND PLAN

AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Tracy Jones Akiror

Age: 24

Main international competitions: AWCON 2018 qualifiers, Caf Olympic qualifiers 2018

Subsidiary tourneys:

Cosafa 2018, Cecafa 2018, Cecafa 2016

College Football:

Seminole (2019-2020), Lindsey Wilson (2020 - to-date)

Club football: Joining Ann Arbor (2022), Kawempe Muslim (2015-2019)

Championships: Fufa Women Elite League (four titles)