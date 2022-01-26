Arua Hill want to safeguard territory with Koboko visit

Arua Hill became the first team from West Nile region to win a major football trophy when they claimed the Fufa Big League winner’s medal on their way to promotion to the topflight last season.

The team did not stop there and has exhibited a string of good performances to rightfully earn the dark-horse tag in the Uganda Premier League race.

The Kongolo, a Lugbara name for a leopard, now want to transfer that form into the Stanbic Uganda Cup campaign and probably earn something out of it. They make a short trip from Arua to Koboko today to face third-division side Tipsa.

The team’s assistant captain David Ndihabwe admits that any team they face from the West Nile region will want to poke the leopard but is confident they will get the job done today.

“We have big ambitions for the tournament this season,” Ndihabwe told the Daily Monitor yesterday.

“We have a manager who demands a lot from each and every one of us. We want to make this region and our fans proud but can only achieve that by focussing on each game at a time. We know that they, being a team from West Nile, will want to put their best performance but we are well armed to counter that.”

In the other games, struggling Tooro United and Proline face Buganda and Kampala regional sides Five Stars and Impala Hills in Entebbe and Lugogo respectively.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

Yesterday’s results

Bujumbura United 1-1 (8-9) Paidha Black Angels

Iganga Young 2-1 Calvary

Today’s fixtures

Tipsa vs. Arua Hill - Koboko

Five Stars vs. Tooro United - Entebbe

Impala Hill vs. Proline – Lugogo