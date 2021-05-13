Asubo coach Nsubuga blames ill-preparations

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

The Asubo-Gafford camp was hit by controversy on Sunday when experienced defender Tina Nambirige left in haste after their 1-1 draw with Dynamic Jjeza SS in Group A of the Fufa Women Elite League in Njeru. Nambirige reportedly left in protest after her teammates accused her of not letting her experience come through in a situation that led to the stoppage time freekick that brought about Dynamic’s equalizer.

In a bid to cover for her teammates that were out of position as Dynamic launched a last-ditch attack, Nambirige - playing on the right side - of defence ran across the pitch to cover but instead fouled the advancing Aisha Namukaaya.

The opportunity, though a bit deep, allowed Namukaaya’s to curl home into the far end top corner to help her side share the spoils with Asubo after they had both lost their openers on Saturday. “Though her teammates expected a player of such experience to do better in such a situation, at the pace, the only way Tina was stopping that attacker was by fouling,” coach Jackson Nsubuga, said defending the former national team Crested Cranes defender/winger.

Emotions running high

“Of course in every camp, there are emotions running high especially after losing such crucial games.

“But I asked the players to stick together in such times.

“They had to think of the chances we missed before that equalizer too instead of throwing the blame at one person,” he added.

Captain Shakira Mutiibwa, who was inconsolable at the end and led the inquest, missed a guilt-edged chance in the first half of that game.

Janat Apolot also wasted a couple of chances while Divine Mirembe was out of sorts. For a lead striker, Alupo’s level of conversion (zero goals) in the tournament was ‘criminal’ but points to the whole dilemma surrounding Asubo, who have done everything from freely firing and hiring coaches, chopping and changing playing staff, to rebranding from just Gafford in 2018 in a bid to become a top side in women’s football.

“Honestly, our preparations were poor. Even up to the last moment before Covid-19 tests on Thursday, we were bringing in players.

Some had exams so we had no way of improving fitness, team chemistry and player coordination among other things,” Nsubuga explained.

Asubo, even without Nambirige, played much better in the final game, especially after Luweero Giants Queens had opened the scoring. Sheebah Zalwango even managed an absolute peach of a goal from over 30 yards for the equalizer as they drew 1-1 to finish bottom of the Group A table with just two points.

“I guess in that game, we were a different side because players had gaines some match experience and improved fitness-wise.”

Or maybe as the Asubo of old, they were just happy to play without any weight of pressure.

ASUBO GAFFORD RUN

THE FWEL RESULTS

Asubo-Gafford 0-1 Kings of Kings

Asubo-Gafford 1-1 Dynamic Jjeza

Asubo-Gafford 1-1 Luweero Giants

