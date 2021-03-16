Bbosa licking lips, faces feted Mululi

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Neither of them will assume table leadership with victory, but the winner will surely have done well to continue their decent half season heading into the first round break.

A victory for third-placed Express will see them leap-frog Vipers (30 points) with 32 points, even if for a day, into second, while a win for Police, who have 25 points, will see them breathing hard on the Red Eagles’ neck.

Police and Express face off at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, with several interesting anecdotes neatly intertwined but catching leaders URA, who have 33 points, won’t be one of them.

This fixture produced a Pilsner Player of the Month of February, an accolade Police striker Brian Mayanja Mululi picked up yesterday after his seamless transition from Kitara.

“I’m comfortable with the style at Police because we usually have a lot of possession and create goal scoring opportunities,” said Mululi, who tops the goal scoring charts with eight goals.

For his five goals and two assists in February, Mululi fended off fierce claims from Vipers’ Paul Mucureezi and Express’ George Ssenkaaba.

Not that the latter duo were not deserving. Ssenkaaba, too, netted five times, while Mucureezi plundered four goals and a couple of assists.

In the coaching department, Fred Kajoba, who guided Vipers to five wins and two draws in February, beat Wasswa Bbosa, who made the shortlist after helping Express to four wins and two draws, but apparently lost out on the award on disciplinary ground.

Bbosa was last month fined Shs2m and warned for his post-match comments following a draw with Vipers.

Making amends?

So that is two defeats for Express from yesterday’s individual awards, with Mululi’s over Ssenkaaba also adding spice to today’s clash. And, with Ssenkaaba out for some weeks nursing injury, Bbosa and Express will want to not only win it for him, but also carry on with business until everyone else can fully acknowledge their ride.

“We have been working on improving our scoring touch. We need to improve our concentration when we get goal scoring opportunities,” conceded captain Enock Walusimbi.

Speaking to Daily Monitor last week, Police coach Abdallah Mubiru said “I like my teams dominating possession, making as many passes as possible,” and that is something to be on show today.

Police also have one man who will want to show all who care to know that he should have been on that three-man Player of the Month shortlist.

Johnson Odong has entertained and spearheaded Police’s game that the only undoing is the three-man shortlist could only be that – three-man.

His four goals and as many assists in February, including three Man of the Match accolades – albeit one after Hassan Mahmood declined his – definitely make him one of the league’s stars.

Murushid Juuko and company at the heart of Express’ defence will definitely be on the highest alert with the kind of frontline the Cops will deploy.

Equally, Frank Kalanda, Eric Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa will have Police worried.

