Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second league football match between Real Madrid CF and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 9, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • All eyes were on Mbappe, who was the only player to be cheered by Madrid's fans before the game as they were gifted an up-close preview of the player they hope will be theirs this summer.
  • Mbappe delivered, scoring a superb goal, not to mention a spellbinding second that was disallowed for offside when he bamboozled Thibaut Courtois with a magical dummy-finish.
  • Madrid were level on aggregate, the goal confirmed after a check from VAR. Then eight seconds later, incredibly, they were ahead.
  • PSG squandered possession from kick-off, Rodrygo released Vinicius and Marquinhos' attempted clearance found Benzema, who steered into the corner.

Real Madrid pulled off one of the great Champions League comebacks on Wednesday as Karim Benzema scored a breath-taking hat-trick to upstage Kylian Mbappe and dump Paris Saint-Germain out in the last 16.

