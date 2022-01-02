Real Madrid 'still on holiday' in shock Getafe defeat, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid's Dominican forward Mariano Diaz (C) and Real Madrid's players leave the pitch at the end of the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF, at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on January 2, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But Ancelotti's side were woefully out of sorts in their first outing of 2022 and, aside from a brief spell in the first half, struggled really even to threaten the Getafe goal.

Carlo Ancelotti admitted Real Madrid were "still on holiday" as they suffered a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-battling Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.

