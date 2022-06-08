Big League takes shape as regional leagues climax

The expansion of the Fufa Big League has cast the net far and wide. At least the games will stretch far north into the border town of Adjumani, West to Ibanda as well as a return to Jinja, Lira and Soroti Cities.

Jinja North that just debuted in the Eastern Regional League last season lived their hype by cruising through their Nile group before stunning Mbale Heroes for the sole ticket to represent the East.

Jinja City will now host four clubs in the national leagues which former Sadolin Paints and Kamuli Park Coach Abdullah Musafiri responsible for Jinja North’s promotion feels is due to the growing talent development and identification.

“We are not only going to represent Jinja and Busoga but the whole of Eastern,” Jinja North Head coach Abdulswamadu Musafiri says, “The league is now expanded and more hectic than the Uganda Premier League. We need to fight and make sure we take the teams to the topflight and promote more to the second divisions.”

Web cast wide

Adjumani Town Council added the number of teams from the West Nile in next year’s second division to three. The others are Calvary from Arua City and Paidha Black Angels from Zombo district. The region also hosts Arua Hill and Onduparaka in the topflight.

From the Western Region, Kaaro Karungi from Ibanda beat Kigezi Homeboyz to fill the void left after Nyamityobora’s relegation.

Residents in Lira City will continue enjoying the raw Big League drama after Northern Gateways qualified. They follow in the footsteps of Blacks Power who were crowned champions of the division en route earning qualification to the Uganda Premier League.

Soroti City also ensured that top football returns to the Teso Sub-region by booking their slot. The region previously had Bukeddea Town Council which was later rebranded Blacks Power and transferred to Lira.

Kitara, Kampala and Buganda regions will complete the schedule for next season that will also be the first in the expanded sixteen-team league.

THE REPS

Fufa Regional Champions

Eastern – Jinja North

North Eastern – Soroti City

Northern - Northern Gateways

Western – Kaaro Karungi