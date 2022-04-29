Blacks Power emerge Fufa Big League champions

There were tears of joy, tears of sorrow and tears from teargas cannisters as Kyetume braved a hostile environment at the Mbale City Stadium to pip Kataka 3-2 to seal their return to the Uganda Premier League (UPL).

The match billed as the fixture of the season lived to its praise on the pitch but the cracking five-goal thriller took the back seat as the hooliganism turned its ugly face prior, during and after the 90 minutes. It took the intervention of Fufa Competitions Director Aisha Nalule for Kataka officials to allow the crew of the official broadcaster StarTimes to enter the pitch and set up their cameras to telecast the game live.

Despite all the dirty tricks, Kyetume looked calm, collected and focused and showed that immediately they stepped on the pitch.

Kataka rolled the game but were dispossessed before the Slaughters went for a quick counter-attack which Ezra Bida buried with only 90 seconds played.

Ezra Kaye sent the roaring home fans into silence 23 minutes later when he calmly collected Emma Kalyoowa’s cross to double the lead. Things turned to worst for the hosts when Sharif Ssaka netted the third with six minutes to the break. Kataka briefly threatened a grand comeback after restart when Emmanuel Mukisa and Francis Odongo pulled two quick ones inside 10 minutes but Kyetume’s plans were intact to secure the result.

Hell broke loose immediately after the referee Mashoud Ssali blew the final whistle to send Kyetume through.

Kataka players launched physical assaults on their Kyetume players as their fans dealt with the referees before everything got out of hand forcing the police to release teargas cannisters to disperse the crowds.

A section of the officials sent goons towards media who were covering the chaos to mug the equipment. The StarTimes crew were not spared either.

Yesterday - Results

Nyamityobora 0-5 Maroons

Ndejje University 5-0 Kitara

Blacks Power 2-1 Luweero