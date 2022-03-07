Bogere guides Buddu to second Masaza Cup

It finally came home! A befitting final with a sellout crowd attended by His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II saw Buddu beat Buweekula 2-0 to lift the Airtel Masaza Cup at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Saturday.

Buddu, the last county to be annexed from Bunyoro before the arrival of imperialists, is not only a centre of Catholicism in the kingdom, but a vital business hub as well.

Such a victory means a lot to the business community in the capital Kampala and the royalty.

Buganda kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga, like the thousands of vocal fans, was the first to hit social media on Saturday morning to paint Kitende blue.

Lucky number

It was a case of twos. This was Buddu’s second title while Buweekula lost their second final, paying dearly for their missed chances, especially in the first half, in a final settled by strikes from Marvin Kavuma and Bruno Bunyaga.

Buddu, the 2016 champions, had thrice lost in the final and were intent from the first whistle with Sharif Ssengendo and Geoffrey Gaganga seeking an early goal but it was Bulemeezi who created better chances.

Kavuma clinically beat Buweekula goalkeeper Isaac Kwizera to head home the opener on 60 minutes. Bunyaga doubled the advantage by beating an offside trap for a close finish for his sixth goal of the campaign 13 minutes later – though it was Isaac Musiima of Buweekula who was awarded the golden boot.

Buddu head coach Steven Bogere, who was in charge of the team’s first title in 2016, was excited with the victory that climaxed with a royal handshake and Shs12m cash prize.

Bogere, who had weeks earlier parted ways with UPDF before taking up the coaching role at Buddu, restored hope and belief in the team and new county chief Jude Muleke.

“Right from the start of this assignment I wanted to do my best and I’m happy that the efforts have paid off,” Bogere said.

Buweekula head coach Frank Mulindwa, in his first full role at the tournament, used upstarts and he was gracious in defeat.