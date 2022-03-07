Bogere guides Buddu to second Masaza Cup

Historic. Kabaka Mutebi prepares to hand over the trophy to Buddu captain Abdallah Ssentongo after their victory on Saturday. Photo / George Katongole

By  George Katongole

  • Buddu, the last county to be annexed from Bunyoro before the arrival of imperialists, is not only a centre of Catholicism in the kingdom, but a vital business hub as well.

It finally came home! A befitting final with a sellout crowd attended by His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II saw Buddu beat Buweekula 2-0 to lift the Airtel Masaza Cup at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Saturday.

