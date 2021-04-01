BREAKING: Cranes’ Onyango retires as Magogo resigns in Fufa shake up

By Our Reporter More by this Author

The fallout from Uganda Cranes’ failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations is now in full motion with the retirement of captain Denis Onyango and resignation of Fufa president Moses Magogo.

Needing a point, Uganda lost 1-0 to Malawi this week to miss out on appearing at a third straight Africa Cup of Nations which left many distraught.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Onyango, Africa’s best goalkeeper, has been part of the national team since 2005 and represented the team at the two Africa Cup of Nations – 2017 and 2019.

The 2016 Caf African Footballer of the Year started out at SC Villa in 2004 and has since played for Ethiopia’s St. George, SuperSport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces, Bidvest Wits and Sundowns.

The winds of change within the national team ranks have not spared Magogo, the Fufa president, opting to step aside. “I think I have done my part and I should move on,” Magogo said.

The Budiope East MP has been Fufa president since 2013 and was due for reelection later this year for a third term.

During his tenure, Magogo took the national team to two continental tournaments, reorganized the administration and made age group football important.

Believe all the above at your own peril.

Happy Fools Day, though!