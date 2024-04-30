Bukedea ready for glory: Can they upset Buddo?

MASAKA. Bukedea Comprehensive will be ready to have a shot at the school football title in three years as the ongoing championship in Masaka is a learning opportunity, reckons head coach Ronald Ssali.

Speaking after a 4-0 win over Tawheed at Muteesa Royal University grounds in Masaka, Ssali said that although a majority of the players are at their peak, they are taking this year’s championship as an opportunity to compete against the dominant schools from central Uganda.

“Our main target was to qualify from the groups and this means a lot for the team. We shall put up competition in the next stages,” said Ssali.

An early Reagan Ssekisambu penalty put Bukedea Comprehensive ahead as a demotivated Tawheed from Iganga, failed to contain the pressure.

Elvis Sekajugo keeps Abdul Aziz Kadudu of Tawheed at bay during their encounter yesterday at Muteesa Royal University. Sekajugo scored in the 4-0 win.

Second-half substitute Elvis Sekajugo added another as Ssekisambu sealed a double. Karim Ssengonzi scored the other goal.

Ssali, an experienced coach with 15 years at St Mary's SS Kitende and Old Kampala, said the next stage will be crucial as 'every chance counts'.

Former journalist and Bukedea Team Manager Fred Katende Malibu feels the current team is the best squad in the tournament but will not put the players under pressure.

“Our target is to finish among the top four and we’re on course. We want to be seeded in the next edition such that we get fairer opponents,” he said.

Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya was the seeded team in their group composed of Kiganda Highway and Tawheed.

They will now face Buddo SS, who lost most of their key players, among them, winger Yusuf Sebumpenje, who will now face his former school.

Although Bukedea is riding on huge finances from Speaker Anita Among Magogo who broke the bank to obtain highly-rated youth national team players including U20 goalkeeper Humphrey Oyirwoth, the trio of John Asiimwe (their top scorer with three goals), Ssekisambu and Godfrey Ssekibengo, among others, Katende said it’s a three-year project within which time they hope to become champions.

“We now have a group of 30 players we're grooming. We shall test them in the Caf Schools Championship and we hope in three years they will be ready to win with a few additions,” Katende said.

Business end

The knockout round of 16 will be full of intriguing games when it's held on Wednesday.

Defending champions St. Mary's Kitende will have a routine fixture against local school St Charles Lwanga Kasasa. Meanwhile, 11-time winners Kibuli will be aiming to add another trophy to their collection as they go head-to-head with Busoga giants Jinja SS.

First-timers St. Julian SS are eager to prove their mettle. Boasting the tournament's top striker, Simon Wanyama, they'll be unleashing their offensive power against Kyaddondo SS.

However, Coach Michael Kabali warns his team not to underestimate Kyaddondo, whose players represent Wakiso Giants in the Juniors League. St. Julian, representing Gaddafi, will need to be at their best to secure a win.

The highly-anticipated clash between Buddo SS and Bukedea promises to be a nail-biter. Buddo SS, sporting a revamped lineup, will be looking to overpower Bukedea.

Meanwhile, Kimaanya, the crowd favourites known for featuring El Cambio players, will take on Kakungulu Memorial School in another exciting matchup.

USSSA Boys Football

Selected results

Kitende 1-0 Mbale Prog

Kitovu 2-1 Hill View

Kibuli 1-1 Jinja Comp

Tawheed 0-4 Bukedea

Jipra 2-0 Koch

Mukono King’s 2-1 Sseke

St Kagwa 2-1 Paidha

Round of 32: Selected fixtures

Kitende vs Kasasa

Old Kampala vs Kisozi Seed

Kibuli vs Jinja SS

St Julian vs Kyadondo

Amus vs Paidha SS

Jipra vs F. Portal SS

King's vs UMHS Lubaga

Buddo vs Bukedea Comp

Kimaanya vs Kakungulu

Jinja Comp. vs London College

Welden vs Kabalega