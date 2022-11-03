Bul dig deep to beat Onduparaka

Karim Ndugwa came to Bul’s rescue with a late header as the table leaders narrowly edged Onduparaka 1-0 at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Wednesday of the summit.

Ndugwa, who was silent in most parts of the game came into life in the 78th minute with a striking header but Mathias Muwanga brushed it over the bar for a corner.

His second attempt of the day was not to be denied when he rose high to meet an Ivan Wani free kick from the left with a bouncing header that beat Muwanga to his far left.

“I think there is heat in being on top and maybe it is creating some tension in my players but we should be strong enough to push on,” Alex Isabirye, the Bul coach said.

The Caterpillars had promised a tough battle and indeed they put in the effort but they seemingly left disgruntled with the referee Rajab Bakasambe.

Specifically, the Arua side protested an 86th minute incident where Bul keeper Emmanuel Kalyowa appeared to have missed an aerial ball and instead hit Emmanuel Okech but the referee paid a deaf ear to the penalty calls.

“The game is now history but my boys played well though we haven’t got the points because we were unlucky.

"We expected to get a point but I think with time, the team will start scoring the goals and the points will come. I call for patience because this is a marathon."

The result leaves Onduparaka at the bottom with a point as they prepare to host Busoga United next week. Bul, top with 14 points, will travel to Wankukuluku to play Express next Tuesday.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Result