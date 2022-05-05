Busitema, IUIU upbeat ahead of varsity clash

Busitema University are upbeat as they head to Mbale to take on Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) for their opening match of this season’s Pepsi University Football League.

Busitema were drawn in Group F alongside Bugema and IUIU and are confident that they have what it takes to finish on top of the group and qualify for the knockout stages.

Single spot for qualification

Only one team will qualify from Group F since it is comprised of only three teams compared to four in the other groups.

“This season things are very competitive so you cannot afford to relax. You need to win from the word go,” Busitema University coach Ronald Lumala said.

“We are going to Mbale to collect all three points. IUIU are a good team and they have a good record at home but they should be prepared for a tough game,” Lumala added.

For IUIU this is a must win game if they are to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages having lost on match day one.

Difficult group

“This is a very important game for us. We need to win because we are in a very difficult group. We are only three teams and only one team is being considered unlike the groups where there are four teams and the runner-up has a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage,” IUIU coach Haruna Kebba said