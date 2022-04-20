No room for error as Bugema, IUIU meet

Only the top teams from each of the six groups and two best runners will progress to the knockout stage of this season’s Pepsi University Football League (UFL).

As such, that will leave groups consisting of three teams at a disadvantage with the second placed finishers unlikely to garner enough points to progress.

Bugema University and Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) will have that in mind as they begin their campaign this afternoon in Bugema.

“Our focus is on winning this game and finishing on top of the table. That’s all. As you know in the groups that have only three teams, only the top team is progressing to the knockout stage so that is our focus. 2018 is history. In any case, none of these players were there,” IUIU coach Haruna Kebba observed.

The two sides last met in the 2018 Pepsi University Football League quarterfinals with Bugema progressing 1-0 on aggregate after beating IUIU 1-0 at home and a goalless draw away in Mbale.

For Bugema University coach Meddie Nyanzi, the game is between two equal sides although he believes he should be able to get the better of IUIU at home.

“IUIU are a good team with a very experienced coach in Mr. Kebba. Last time we met in the quarter-finals I beat them at home and we drew away and I am sure Mr. Kebba knows that it will not be an easy game for him here in Bugema,” Nyanzi said.

“All of the players from that season are gone. We now have mostly new players. Only a handful from the 2020 season but I know that is the case as well for all other universities,” Nyanzi added.

Thursday fixture - 3pm

Bugema University vs Islamic University In Uganda, Bugema



