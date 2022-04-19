Former champions KU victorious in UFL 

Two-time Pepsi University Football League champions Kampala University scored late to beat Ndejje 2-1 for their first victory in the 2022 edition.

After a barren first half at Kibuli, the exciting game came to life in the second stanza when Bill Lakomakech gave the hosts the lead at 53 minutes with a tap-in.

Daniel Kitara levelled for the visitors in the 70th to set up an exciting finale to the game.

Referee Lucky Kasalirwe pointed to the spot in the 90th after Gilbert Wanume Gilbert had been brought down in the box.

Said Mayanja coolly converted the penalty to give Kampala University all three points from the game.

The 2013 and 2016 champions lost their season opener 3-0 away to Gulu University.

On Thursday, Bugema University hosted Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).