Byekwaso sets sight on Uganda Cup trophy after Lions scare

KCCA gaffer Morley Byekwaso has literally started to take in the fragrance of the Stanbic Uganda Cup trophy.

He outlined his priorities with zest on Friday as bagging the knockout diadem and also push for the league title.

The hard fought 2-1 victory over Mbarara City at the Uganda Cup round of 16 at MTN Omondi Stadium drove the record 10-time winners to the quarterfinals and emphasized their invicibility at home.

KCCA winger Rogers Mato finished off an interchange with forward Brian Aheebwa before slotting the ball past Mbarara City goalkeeper Mori Manja inside three minutes.

Mbarara City forward Henry Kitegenyi silenced the home crowd with a snap shot on 37 minutes to level matters but Congolese import Simon Kankonde saved the day for the Kasasiro Boys when he brilliantly finished off Allan Okello well-threaded pass on 65 minutes minutes.

Sadiq Sempigi's Ankole Lions missed three gilt-edged chances and will blame referee Mashood Ssali for waving what looked like a clear penalty when strike Jude Semugabi was brought down in the box in the second half.

"Mbarara City have made life difficult for us in the last four meetings and I'm thankful to God that we managed to overcome them.

"I thank the players for their effort today.There is now hope for the trophy if we don't get complacent," Byekwaso said after the 2-1 win.

At the Midigo Grounds on Sunday, Sam Ssimbwa's Kitara that are on the brink of winning the Fufa Big League contest, will visit Calvary at the round of 32 while Adjumani TC will host surprise package Bunyaruguru at the Paridi Ground in Adjumani.

Stanbic Uganda Cup



Round of 16



Result



KCCA 2-1 Mbarara City

Sunday fixture - 4pm

Calvary vs Kitara, Midigo Playground

Adjumani vs Bunyaruguru, Paridi playground

Monday, 4pm