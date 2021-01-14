Caf confirm elective assembly as candidates await Fifa checks

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

The African soccer governing body, Caf, has confirmed that the 43rd Caf Ordinary and Elective General Assembly that is scheduled for March12 in Rabat, Morocco.

The continental body sent a letter, yesterday, inviting each of its association members to the assembly and revealing that they are allowed to send a maximum of three delegates, all of whom may take part in the deliberations and vote.

The zonal unions such as Cecafa may be represented by the Secretary General and one member who may take part in the deliberations but without voting rights. The meet will also mark the end of embattled Ahmad Ahmad’s first reign as president of Caf.

Ahmad ineligible

A total of five candidates have expressed interest in the Caf presidency. The body’s Governance Committee chaired by Ivorian Michel Kizito Brizoua-Bi convened last week to assess the eligibility of the five candidates that submitted their nominations in December last year. In their assessment, outgoing president Ahmad Ahmad who is currently serving a five-year ban by Fifa was found unfit and thrown out of the race.

Senegalese FA boss Augustin Emmanuel Senghor, 55, and Ivorian Jacques Anouma, 69, were cleared to stand while Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe and Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania) required additional checks.

“We remind you of the application of Caf and Fifa Statutes and Regulations, whereby candidates are subject to an eligibility check carried out respectively by Caf and Fifa competent bodies. These checks are still on-going, and their results will be communicated usefully,” the letter from Caf reads in part.

