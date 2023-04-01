Caf duty offers Vipers monumental lessons, bruises

The story of Vipers' first season among African elite clubs wasn't remarkable and didn't quite have a fairytale ending but laid ground for another audacious shot at the Caf Champions League group stage.



Friday's 2-0 loss to Guineans Horoya in Bamako was the fourth loss in Group C for the Venoms after managing to home draws.



In the end, the premier group stage proved higher a hurdle for Vipers who will take pride in having created a couple of memories that will last.



At the Stade du 26 Mars-Bamako, the depleted Vipers were already resigned to their fate with coach Alex Isabirye having the resolve to grant rookie goalkeeper Jack Komakech his debut against Horoya and handing rare starts to usually back-up players like defender Bashir Asiku, midfielder Abdu Lumala and striker Abubakar Lawal.



The Guineans, reeling from a 7-0 rout by Simba, went for the kill as early as the tenth minute with Gnagna Barry's calm finish before Sorry Traore sealed the 2-0 victory in added time.



This was a dead rubber between two sides that had surrendered to the mightier Raja Casablanca and Simba but still a maiden win of any sort for the Venoms would be monument.

Harsh realities

Back to the drawing board, Vipers management will rue their irrational act of experimenting with three coaches - Roberto Oliveira, Beto Bianchi and Isabirye at the crucial moment.



Successful sides never do that.Then again, Vipers scored one goal in six matches - Lawal's strike in the 1-all draw against Raja - and conceded nine.



You expect less when you're too bland upfront and yet too lenient at the back.



At times, they missed Cesar Manzoki's goals and box presence and often looked bereft of Bobosi Byaruhanga's midfield drive and command.The two weren't truly replaced when they sought greener pastures at the season start.



Vipers also learned firsthand the value of banking on home comfort to rake points which worked miracles for Raja and Oliveira's Simba.



Lawrence Mulindwa, the club's go-getter director, tried his hand at recruiting from 'abroad' to beef up the continental bid as is the norm with season competitors only that the modus operandi and time needed to gel the foreign legion and local based stars brewed a back fire.



Like the 5-0 Raja mauling in Casablanca showed, Vipers have got to devise ways of winning on foreign soil or play with caution and respect if their are to dream big.



Every match for Vipers was a team experiment and sadly this is how their debut campaign played out from beginning to end.

Sweet memories

It had been a while, and to many a first time experience, to watch a night match on floodlights in Uganda.



Even when Vipers lost 1-0 to Tanzanian side Simba on February 25 at the well-lit St Mary's Stadium-Kitende, some fans sought solace in the animated night ambience.



The fans were back in droves for the draw with Raja on March 18 even when Vipers were already out and the pandemonium and exuberance that greeted Lawal's late equaliser was quite phenomenal.



The sight of Mulindwa and cohorts literally running mad whilst in celebration was a sight to behold.Now Vipers have every reason to break a leg and return to the continent to pick from where they left.



Caf Champions League

