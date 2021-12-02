Chance for fringe players

Uganda U-20 Women national team coach has always insisted he cannot change a winning team.

His stance has always worked for him as he has only lost one of 21 games as U-17 and U-20 national team coach since 2019.

Maintiaining the core has also helped him bed in new players whenever a key player has suffered an injury but he now faces a challenge of making more than just one change.

Last year when defender Stella Musubika and midfielder Kevin Nakacwa pulled their ligaments, Khalifah turned to Grace Aluka and Shamirah Nalugya, who were initially not in his plans to see off Tanzania in the U-17 World Cup qualifiers.

Catherine Nagadya also got converted from winger to midfielder to sit in for the Shakirah Nyinagahirwa when she was suspended for the second leg against Tanzania then.

But with Nalugya, who became an integral part of the squad, out injured the whole set up of the team is set to adjust with Aisha Nantongo moving into midfield when Uganda hosts South Africa tomorrow in the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers third round first leg at St. Mary’s Stadium - Kitende.

Nantongo, who had taken Aluka’s place in defence, will be replaced at the back by Asia Nakibuuka.

The added niggles of captain Fauzia Najjemba and Margaret Kunihira make for more selection headache too.

“We are still hopeful of Fauzia and Margaret starting but I think if the worst came to the worst, we can make some like for like replacements,” Khalifah said.

Mutuuzo’s revival

Lillian Mutuuzo has a chance to benefit from such changes and redeem what was threatening to become a silent career as Khalifah is bent on not making changes to his formation that allows him to play four defenders with the fullbacks supporting the three forwards.

Mutuuzo came to the limelight as a 16 year old in the Crested Cranes team that finished second in the 2018 Cecafa Women Championship in Rwanda.

Her trickery and pace also excited crowds in the penultimate Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Kenya that ended 0-0 in Lugogo as the latter progressed 1-0 on aggregate.

But by 2019, her influence on the team had faded so much that she had a quiet Cecafa in Tanzania and a forgettable Caf Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Her 2020, like everyone else’s was quiet due to the Covid-19 pandemic but Khalifah gave her a lifeline to get back to her best when Uganda was going to play against Kenya in the second round of the U-20 World Cup qualifiers. But she had to leave camp for personal reasons just before Uganda went on to win the tie 10-3 on aggregate.

“Honestly, she has not played football for a while - maybe since the Fufa Women Super League matches in May so she has struggled with fitness but I believe she has an important role to play amidst the injuries,” Khalifah commented.

Mutuuzo played on the right wing in their last trial game - a 1-0 win over She Corporate on Monday - in place of Kunihira who was nursing a leg injury.

“Mutuuzo and (Zaina) Nandede have enough pace to burn so we are not worried on that front.

Our worry (if Najjemba does not pass a late fitness test) is that we lose her shooting prowess and the crossing.

But the two (Nandede and Mutuuzo) can still get the job done with their direct runs. If they can combine with Juliet (Nalukenge) and create fo her the chances, we should win comfortably,” Khalifa said.

Nandede had a tournament to remember at the recently concluded Cecafa U-20 Women Championship at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, where her quick feet endeared her to the few watching fans.