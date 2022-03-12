Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

The Chelsea club crest is seen outside Chelsea's stadium, Stamford Bridge in London on March 10, 2022, as Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich was  hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban, throwing his plans to sell the European and world club champions into disarray. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Russian-born billionaire Abramovich had all his British assets frozen on Thursday barring Chelsea, with the Premier League club allowed to continue with "football-related activities

Chelsea have had several accounts and credit cards suspended temporarily following sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, British media reported Friday. 

