Chelsea sign Brighton goalkeeper, Croatian defender Gvardiol joins Man City

Chelsea on Saturday completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Premier League rivals Brighton on a seven-year deal.

Sanchez, who lost his place to Jason Steele during the second half of last season, will offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

"We're very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit," Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said.

"Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country.

"We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio (Pochettino) and his coaching team during the season ahead."

Sanchez becomes Chelsea's sixth summer signing as they prepare for Pochettino's first season in charge.

The deal is reported to be worth £25 million ($32 million) with an additional sell-on clause included.

Spain international Sanchez, 25, worked with Chelsea goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts when he was at Brighton. Roberts left for Stamford Bridge in September 2022.

New Blues manager Pochettino is overhauling his squad following the club's worst Premier League season in almost 30 years.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be looking for a £100 million fee.

They open their new Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.

Croatia defender Gvardiol signs five-year Man City deal

Manchester City have completed the signing of Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol on a five-year deal from RB Leipzig, the Premier League champions announced Saturday.

No financial details were revealed but Pep Guardiola's side are understood to have agreed a fee of 90 million euros ($99 million) for the Croatia international.

Gvardiol, 21, has impressed in his two seasons at Leipzig which he joined from Dynamo Zagreb in July 2021.

"I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me," said Gvardiol of joining a team which won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last year.

"Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has."

Gvardiol becomes Man City's second signing ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, following fellow Croatian international Mateo Kovacic.

"To be joining City is something very special for me and my family," continued Gvardiol.

"To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing for me.

"I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.

"To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special. He’s a top footballer and I hope we can both help City achieve another successful season in 2023/24 and then beyond.”

Capped 21 times for Croatia, Gvardiol made 87 appearances across two seasons for Leipzig winning back-to-back German Cups.