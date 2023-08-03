TRANSFER UPDATE - August 3

Atalanta’s Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, 20, is in England to complete a £72m move to Manchester United.

Manchester City want to sign RB Leipzig’s Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, before facing Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Harry Kane is prepared to sign a new deal at Tottenham if his Bayern Munich move collapses.

Brighton striker Deniz Undav is in Germany ahead of a proposed move to Stuttgart.

Ajax have agreed a deal in principle to sign Man City forward Carlos Borges, for a fee worth €20m.

Chelsea want to bring in two midfielders that will be part of the first team squad next season.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo remains the primary target, while there is strong interest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea completed the signing of midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. His move cost £23.5m from Stades Rennes and he signed a seven-year contract - with the option of a further 12 months.

Manchester City are keen on Rennes’ 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea expected to sign Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.