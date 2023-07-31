TRANSFER UPDATE - July 31

Erik ten Hag says he does not want to discuss incoming striker Rasmus Hojlund when questioned about the £72m deal.

Yunas Musah is set to join AC Milan in a £17.2m move from Valencia.

Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu is set to join Monaco.

Inter Milan are set to intensify their pursuit of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The Champions League runners-up Inter Milan are waiting to seal their move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer before moving for Balogun.

Inter Milan are also keen to sell forward Joaquin Correa to raise funds for the signing of Arsenal's US international.

Inter Miami are keen to sign Luis Suarez. Suarez is set to terminate his Gremio contract at the end of the year, despite having a contract until 2024.

Mason Greenwood is reportedly desperate to stay at Manchester United amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

Harry Kane is close to an historic deal to join Bayern Munich should the executive summit between Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, technical director Marco Neppe and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy go well today.

Liverpool are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a sensational loan move for Kylian Mbappe.

Leeds have announced the signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle for an undisclosed fee.

AS Roma remain interested in signing West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca and are thought to be exploring a loan with an option to buy. West Ham are unlikely to entertain offers unless they have a replacement.