Chelsea stunned as Masuaku's stroke of luck lifts West Ham

West Ham United's French defender Arthur Masuaku (L) celebrates with team mates after he scores his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Chelsea at The London Stadium, in east London on December 4, 2021. Inset, Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount reacts at the final whistle. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

  • When Masuaku took possession and shaped to cross, there seemed little danger for Chelsea, but the defender's delivery suddenly swerved in mid-air, deceiving Mendy as it arched past the stunned keeper.

Chelsea crashed to a shock 3-2 defeat at West Ham as Arthur Masuaku's fortuitous late winner capped the Premier League leaders' second half collapse in a dramatic London derby on Saturday.

