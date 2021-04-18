City derby: Wasswa makes SC Villa defend better, says Kaziba

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

SC Villa free-agent acquisition Geoffrey Wasswa believes he still has enhancements to make despite making an immediate impact on his Jogoo’s feeble defence. The former Vipers defender only arrived at Villa Park on April 10 on a short term deal and his instant influence felt on the team and beyond.

“Having managed to get into the first team right away, I must continue to work hard and deliver for my new employers,” the utility player remarked.

Although he veils it, Wasswa is still livid with the disparaging fashion his mother club jettisoned him at the start of this season. “Villa is big team with big dreams and I’m happy to be here. I’m a man on a mission and I will take each game as it comes,” Wasswa revealed. For Villa, getting Wasswa was akin to ‘manna from heaven’.

“You may think he has been here for a while. Having been with Garvin Kizito Mugweri at Vipers, they have formed a solid partnership that has elevated the team belief,” SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba told Sunday Monitor. Villa kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 Uganda Cup return leg defeat of Ndejje last week and 0-0 draw with rivals Express on Wednesday when Wasswa and Kizito manned the defence.

Ahead of a fierce onslaught from KCCA at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium today, Kaziba is counting on Wasswa to keep out the hosts' attack force comprising of Sadat Anaku, Charles Lwanga and Julius Poloto. “He is so calm. We have even adjusted our system of play to accommodate him. He helps in initiating play from behind and can chip in the long ball to strikers,” said Kaziba.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com