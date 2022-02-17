Coman equaliser spares Bayern blushes in Salzburg

Bayern Munich's French forward Kingsley Coman (2nd R) celebrates scoring the 1-1 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League last-16, first-leg football match RB Salzburg v FC Bayern Munich in Salzburg, Austria on February 16, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But despite dominating possession and running Salzburg's full-backs ragged, Bayern toiled in their search for an equaliser. 

French winger Kingsley Coman spared his side's blushes with a late equaliser as Bayern Munich laboured to a 1-1 draw away to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.