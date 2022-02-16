Five-goal Man City crush Sporting Lisbon in Champions League last 16

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Sporting CP and Manchester City at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on February 15, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City's Champions League history is littered with unexpectedly premature exits, but they came painfully close last season, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the final in Porto.

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still have room for improvement after Bernardo Silva's brace inspired a masterful 5-0 rout of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.