Cranes show nerves of steel against Iceland

Uganda Cranes team that played against Iceland on Wednesday. Photo | Courtesy | Cranes media

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The alarm bells sounded the moment Millwall forward Jón Daði Böðvarsson put Iceland in the lead on five minutes at the empty stadium in Antalya, Turkey.

Uganda drew 1-1 with Iceland in a friendly on a Wednesday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.