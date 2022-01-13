Cranes show nerves of steel against Iceland

Uganda drew 1-1 with Iceland in a friendly on a Wednesday.

The alarm bells sounded the moment Millwall forward Jón Daði Böðvarsson put Iceland in the lead on five minutes at the empty stadium in Antalya, Turkey.

Uganda looked as though they were destined for a mauling by their lauded opponents but Micho Sredojevic's side grew into the game with time.

The Cranes, dominated by StarTimes Uganda Premier League players, took the game to the Nordic nation with Vipers pacy winger Milton Karisa, operating as an attacking midfielder behind the strikers, earning a penalty on 30 minutes that Patrick Kaddu, club-less at the moment, cooly slotted home.

It was an end-to-end affair in the 'build up game' that had Cranes defence, manned by Enoch Walusimbi and Halid Lwaliwa join Ethiopia-based custodian Charles Lukwago in closing out the Icelandic attacks.

There were surprising starting opportunities for Bul's uncapped midfield workhorse George Kasonko, SC Villa defender Garvin Kizito, and KCCA forward Rogers Mato but they all put up a spirited performance.

On Saturday in Turkey, the selected team will embark on another friendly against Botosani (Romania Club) in the second of the three matches to be played in Europe.

The other friendly match will be against Moldova.

The other two matches are against Iraq in Baghdad and Bahrain in Bahrain city.