Cranes through to sixth Chan finals

Uganda thrashed Tanzania 3-0 at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende on Saturday to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) for a record sixth time.

Moses Waiswa, Richard Basangwa and Rogers Mato were on the score sheet, adding to Travis Mutyaba's wonder goal in Dar es Salaam last week for a 4-0 aggregate score.

Only two-time Chan champions, DR Congo, can equal Uganda's number of qualifications if they complete the job against Chad, who they lead 2-1, on Sunday.

Unfortunately, that is where comparisons between Uganda and DRC stop as the Cranes have never gone past the group stage since their debut appearance in 2011.

But they have yet another opportunity to change that in Algeria next year when the finals tournament gets underway.

Here at Kitende in a match watched by a fair crowd, the weather was perfect for an afternoon kick-about and the Cranes flourished in it.

Successive corners from the home side showed intent early on, and when the Cranes poured forward again, Mato was snapped at the ankle by a Tanzanian defender.

Djibouti referee Souleiman Djama had no doubt in his mind, pointing to the spot.

After consultation between skipper Milton Karisa and Cranes bench, Waiswa stepped forward and sent Tanzanian goalkeeper Aishi Salum Manila the wrong way for a 15th minute lead.

Tanzania chances of their own in the half, captain John Bocco drawing out and beating Livingston Mulondo and John Revita and company down the right.

But Waiswa and Gavin Kizito filled in to avert danger when the cross came in.

Uganda goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi, largely untroubled all evening, was then called upon to stop Feisal Salim and he recovered to avert danger after spilling the first ball.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic introduced 19-year-old Richard Basangwa for Martin Kizza after half time and the youngster did not wait long to announce his arrival.

Uganda won a free kick on the left and Waiswa drilled it in perfectly, the ball powerfully headed in by Basangwa for 2-0 on 54 minutes.

Tanzania were downcast but never stopped pushing, Mohamed Hussein crossing from the left but Bocco missing the sitter

It then took a weird head tackle by Mulondo to stop Feisal Salum Abdalla, earning the Ugandan defender a booking.

But it is Uganda who had the final say, a lofted ball finding Karisa on the right and the winger's cross picking out unmarked Mato to head into an empty net for 3-0 on 75 minutes.

There was still some time to bring in Ibrahim Orit for Derrick Ndahiro, the only change in the starting lineup from Dar es Salaam, and Mutyaba for Karisa. But the work was already done.