Cranes touch down for one more effort

The Uganda Cranes checked into their base at the Algerian port city of Annaba yesterday for the next 10 or so days as they bid to give the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) knockout stage another try.

The national team departed Sousse in Tunisia, where they have for the last 10 days been putting pieces together, yesterday morning.

During their camp there, Uganda drew two-all with Sudan, one apiece with Cameroon and goalless with Mali.

All three opponents were also preparing for Chan.

The Cranes are now staying at the Ben Mustapha Aouda Hotel in Annaba.

The other three teams in Algeria's third-largest city and the leading industrial centre are Group B opponents DRC, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic is aware that anything short of progressing from the pool will be sneered at back home, but has been confident throughout the camp in Tunisia his boys will deliver.

Uganda open against the DRC, whom their senior team lost 2-0 to the Cranes in the opening group match at the 2019 Nation Cup in Egypt, on Saturday.

The Cranes will next meet Senegal and Ivory Coast, with four days separating the three matches each.

Senegal will be making a return to the tournament for the first time since 2011.

The Senegalese prepared for this with a goalless draw against Niger and a 1-0 victory over Congo Brazzaville.

Caf wake up to TV realities

Elsewhere, Caf announced this week that they were investing more in Chan TV coverage.

For the first time, Africa's football governing body will have on-site commentary and also introduce the use of ‘colour analysts’ – most of whom are African football legends.

The legends include Ghana’s John Paintsil, Siaka Tiene of Cote d’Ivoire, former Algeria star Nouredinne Bounaas and Zambian Clifford Mulenga among others.

Algeria’s EPTV are the host broadcasters, working with Caf TV partners to produce the competition.

At least 66 countries will watch the opening ceremony from Algiers tomorrow, where over 24 cameras will be used.

Uganda Cranes final 23

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Gaddafi FC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders

Ashiraf Mandela (Vipers SC), James Begisa (URA FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Isa Mubiru (Vipers SC), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Kenneth Semakula(SC Villa), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC), Gift Fred (SC Villa)

Midfielders

Marvin Youngman (Vipers SC), Abdu Karim Watambala(Vipers SC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards