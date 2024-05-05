Doves blow away UCU, fend off relegation

Lady Doves beat Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals 3-0 at Katusabe Grounds in Masindi to secure yet another season in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Doves, the 2021 FWSL champions and participants at the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League later that year, needed a win in their last three games to be safe and did it with two to spare.

The win, courtesy of; a second minute goal from Sumaya Nsisi, a 20th minute effort from Docus Kwikiriza and a 30th minute strike from Norah Alupo, propelled Doves to 21 points in 16 matches.

It leaves UCU on 14 points and needing a miracle to survive. They need to win their final fixtures against Rines SS and Asubo Ladies. Then hope Makerere University lose their remaining matches – both away to Uganda Martyrs High School and Lady Doves.

The other hope, if UCU win their matches, is that Wakiso lose both or get a maximum of one point in matches against Lady Doves and Rines. Rines, the other side yet to secure safety, need just a point from their relegation battles with UCU and Wakiso.

FSWL

Result

Lady Doves 3-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 16 10 4 2 29 12 34

Kampala Queens 15 8 6 1 23 11 30

Uganda Martyrs 16 6 6 4 20 18 24

She Maroons 16 6 4 5 23 17 22

Lady Doves 16 6 3 7 23 21 21

Rines SS WFC 16 5 5 6 18 26 20

Makerere University 16 3 10 3 17 20 19

Wakiso Hill WFC 16 5 3 8 15 22 18

UCU Lady Cardinals 16 3 5 8 11 18 14