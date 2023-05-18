East Africa commits 'to deliver' nine Afcon stadiums

When the news of East Africa’s joint bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 broke on April 28, the biggest question that arose was; how?

In fact, it has raised more questions than answers and optimism owing to the deep infrastructure challenges and the lack of a history.

On the latter, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, the three countries involved, have no track record of pulling major sports events.

In fact, Kenya has twice won the rights to stage continental tournament finals, the Afcon in 1996 and the African Nations Championships (Chan) in 2018, but both times was stripped of hosting rights due to the lack of internationally-approved stadiums.

The actual bid document remains a top secret as our endless efforts to secure it are yet to yield fruits.

However, Daily Monitor has learnt that the manuscript that was due to be submitted yesterday had each of the three countries agreeing to avail three stadiums.

Kenya Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on May 9 said Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania had agreed to present three stadiums each in the document dubbed the East African Community (EAC) “Pamoja Bid” for the 24-team tournament.

Uganda has had no Caf-approved stadium for nearly three years since Namboole was blacklisted in 2020 for being substandard, and Caf inspectors recommended an overhaul.

To date, the country has not been able to complete the renovation valued at Shs97b.

Only Tanzania

Of the three East African nations that submitted the joint bid, Tanzania is the only country with a Caf-approved stadium, casting doubt on the bid submitted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania to compete with Egypt, which has more than five Caf-approved stadiums.

Besides East Africa’s joint bid and Egypt, Algeria and Botswana have also registered an interest in hosting Africa’s premier football showpiece.

However, Fufa president Moses Magogo, who is also a Caf executive member, has often said that CAF does not base its decisions on a country’s current infrastructure but rather on the country’s plans to fulfil the requirements for hosting the tournament before the actual dates, as well as the commitment of the respective governments of the interested countries.

While asking for Parliament’s support earlier this year, Magogo, also a legislator, further argued that submitting the bid would lead to an automatic enhancement of sports infrastructure, as this would form part of the conditions for hosting the event.

“When we host, the issues we are discussing about infrastructure will automatically be solved because there will be a requirement for us to improve on the infrastructure that we have,” Magogo said.

“Fellow Ugandans, get out of the occupied mindset of negativity, Afcon hosting is awarded on plans not guarantees, not what you have,” he tweeted this week.

Just like Uganda, there has been no mention of building any new stadium in Kenya. Namwamba said Kenya will present the 30,000-seater Nyayo National Stadium and the 60,000-seater Moi International Sports Centre (MISC).

Reports indicate that Kipchoge Keino Stadium will be the third venue. Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa meets Caf homologation.

The Chamazi Complex, also Dar-es-Salaam, requires minor upgrades. The government there pledged to upgrade seven stadiums on July 11, 2022.

CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha, Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, and Amani Stadium in Zanzibar were listed.

Aspiration

In Uganda, Magogo has been leading the charge for cooperation between the three East African countries to host the event in their region since early 2022.

This aspiration gained momentum in July of the same year, when Caf President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, on a two-day visit to Uganda, encouraged Uganda and Tanzania to bid to co-host Afcon and offered his endorsement.

“President Museveni and Janet Museveni (Minister of Education and Sports) and the parliament have already approved the guarantee to host,” Magogo tweeted.

On Monday, Kenya president William Ruto received his country’s joint bid. Namwamba and Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa presented the document to Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

The President mandated Namwamba to engage his counterparts from Uganda and Tanzania so that the three East African nations can successfully win the bid to host the biggest football competition in the continent.

“The work of prosecuting our joint bid now begins in earnest, and Kenya intends to make its full contribution to it. Hon Ababu Namwamba, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, is duly seized of this assignment, and is mobilising his team, liaising with his counterparts in Uganda and Tanzania to formulate a winning bid so that the people of our countries can look forward to participating in a successful 2027 tournament,” said Ruto.

There hasn’t been the same kind of backing from the head of state in Uganda. In fact, all we have heard about President Museveni’s backing is from Magogo.

Caf has set May 23 as the deadline for member associations to submit their final bids for the 24-team tournament. The first inspection visit by Caf is scheduled for between June 1 and July 15.

Actual cost

To successfully host the 2021 Afcon, Cameroon built three new stadiums -- the 60,000-seater Oleme Stadium in Yaounde, the 50,000-seater Japoma Stadium in Douala and the 20,000-seater Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam.

The 42,500-seater Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, 20,000-seater Limbe Sports Stadium in Limbe and 30,000-seater Roumde Abjia in Garoua were refurbished.

According to newafricanmagazine.com Cameroon spent approximately$885m (about Sh3.17tr) on infrastructural development for the games.

Initially, Cameroon was supposed to host the 2019 Afcon edition but due to slow progress in preparations, it was stripped of the rights that were awarded to Egypt.

For each of the nine stadiums, countries will be required to build triple that number in training pitches.

Therefore, Uganda will also have to build nine training pitches next to the stadiums that meet the required hosting standards set by Caf, including quality of the turf, enclosed washrooms and dressing rooms. The training pitches must also be fenced and secure.

Caf’s demands for any country hosting its matches are that the venues must be near an airport, level five hospital and a five-star hotel.